There’s also a second chance draw where a lucky pizza fanatic can win their own pizza party every week for an entire year.

So, just how do we get a pizza this? Well, on May 20th ahead of the federal election the following day, gather some friends to celebrate National Pizza Party Day and heading over to Pizza Hut’s website. When you order your favourite slices, give the digital ‘spin to win’ wheel a whirl.

By partaking, you will instantly have a one-in-three chance to nab some nifty prizes – including exclusive merchandise, large deep-pan pizzas, and more.

Pizza Hut Australia’s Director of Marketing & Digital, Simon Stocks said: "With National Pizza Party Day coming up, we want Pizza Hut lovers across the country to come together with friends and family to celebrate and share the good times through pizza.

"We know there's no need to have an excuse to throw a Pizza Hut pizza party, but this time around there's the added bonus of a load of very cool prizes. There really isn't anything better to do than to chuck on some tunes, call your mates and enjoy a couple of slices. It's National Pizza Party Day. It would be rude not to."

The competition is valid from Friday 20th to Sunday 29th May. For more information, visit the Pizza Hut website.

