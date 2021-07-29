MAC

With several cult colours in their repertoire – Velvet Teddy and Ruby Woo we’re looking at you – there’s a shade and finish for every occasion. And, because we all love a FREEBIE, the brand is giving away a full sized lipstick with every purchase today.

Offer: FREE full-sized lipstick with purchase

Shop it here.

YSL

Stocking the biggest brands in beauty from Estee Lauder to Yves Saint Laurent, Adore Beauty is our go-to for all our make-up needs including lipstick. Their Big Stick Energy sale is matching M.A.C's FREE offer as well as discounts on further lip products.

Reminder to eat the free Tim Tam they send you with every purchase BEFORE applying your new lipstick.

Offer: FREE lipstick with any MAC lip purchase AND 15% off selected lip products.

Shop it here.

Stila

From Jeffrey Star to cult faves Anastasia Beverly Hills and Stila, Beauty Bay’s offerings are almost overwhelming particularly when there is up to 30% off lip products.

Offer: Up to 30% off

Shop it here.

Bobbi Brown

Beloved brand Bobbi Brown prides itself of providing lipsticks that last with no need to reapply, which in our books is the number one criteria for the perfect product.

Offer: 15% off lip products plus a free pouch for orders over $130

Shop it here.

NYX

Believe it or not this affordable chemist brand is one of the most Instagrammed lipstick ranges in the market.

NYX is known for its affordable dupes of brands like Kylie Cosmetics and has designed a limited edition lippy for the day.

Shop it here.

Lime Crime

Lime Crime’s Velvetine Liquid Lipsticks were a makeup bag must have in the 2010s, and frankly, that hasn’t changed.

With unrivalled staying-power and highly pigmented colours adding these beauties to cart is a no-brainer.

Offer: Buy one get one free

Shop it here.

Silver Collective

The perfect accessory to a bold lip is of course the perfect accessory. And, in celebration of National Lipstick Day, Model Co and The Silver Collective have joined forces to give shoppers just that with a huge deal and giveaway.

Offer: The first 30 orders will receive a FREE ModelCo lipstick (get in quick!) AND the two brands are giving away $500 of jewellery and ModelCo lipsticks.

Shop it here.

This story originally appeared on our sister site, Who.