The surprise confession came during an interview with Sunday Life magazine, the 55-year-old opening up about her life-changing ordeal for the first time.

Sunrise co-host Nat Barr has spoken candidly about a traumatic health scare that she endured as a teenager, revealing that she almost lost the ability to walk.

According to Nat, when she was just 15 she was forced to spend two months in a hospital bed to avoid being paralysed forever.

"I got really sick with a disease in my spine called osteomyelitis," she revealed.

"The bug had eaten two of my vertebrae and they were crumbling."

"I'd had back pain and saw a physio who wrote to my doctor; I never saw what was in the note but that night I ended up in [the] hospital, [and] an orthopedic surgeon [told] me: 'Lie down, or you'll never sit up again.'

"I didn't sit up again for months."