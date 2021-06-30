The mother-of-two went on to recount some beautiful memories she shared with Garry.

“He was a talker and so was I. But mainly he was one of the most talented hair and makeup artists I’ve ever worked with in more than 30 years in TV.

“We travelled the world. He painted my face and did my hair everywhere from the backseat of a plane from London to New York as we raced to broadcast from 5 countries in 5 days, to a toilet in Dubai, a dodgy hotel in Rio, a beach on the Gold Coast, Carols in the Domain and many many more weird and wonderful places in between.

“All of them filled with stories and memories and laughter To Leonie and Oscar and Kiya and family, we’ll never forget him here at @sunriseon7 We loved you Gaz. Nat”

Garry with Home And Away star Ada. Instagram

The talented hair and makeup artist regularly featured the network’s biggest stars on his social media page from Home And Away’s Ada Nicodemou to Kylie Gillies and, of course, Nat.

Channel Seven executive producer, Sarah Stinson, also shared a tribute to Garry this morning as the entire team mourn his loss.

"Our beautiful friend @garrysiutz passed away yesterday. A light has gone out that can never be replaced. Wildly eccentric, brave, hilarious and oh-so-interesting,” she penned.

“His family meant everything to him."