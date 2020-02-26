Former AFL star, Jimmy Bartel and his girlfriend, Lauren Mand are in love.
And it was one telling photograph that all but confirmed the milestone in their relationship, six months after Jimmy announced his split from wife, Nadia.
WATCH: JIMMY BARTEL AND LAUREN MAND PLAY GOLF
Jimmy and Lauren touched down in Tokyo, Japan this week for a 'much needed holiday,' according to the 27-year-old blonde, who shared a snap of her and 36-year-old Jimmy wearing matching, retro tracksuits.
The purple, aqua and red parachute twin sets were a true mark that they're in love.
Lauren compared herself and Jimmy to Kath and Kel Day-Knight - the loved-up dags of Kath and Kim fame.
Lauren captioned the snap, 'Fashion forward in Tokyo, just trying to blend in.'
There's nothing like a 36-year-old man wearing a loud, unflattering tracksuit to match his younger girlfriend on holidays.