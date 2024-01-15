Nadia shared this post of her and Peter together in January 2024. Instagram

Who is Peter Dugmore?

Peter Dugmore is a former footballer (he played semi-professional AFL) turned model. He is a gym equipment and fitness expert whose family is based in Sydney. He is currently hired by Giant Management, a modeling agency in Melbourne.

How long have Nadia Bartel and Peter Dugmore been together?

Nadia and Peter are speculated to have been dating since January 2022 after they were spotted together in Melbourne. In December of that same year, they were spotted holidaying together in Byron Bay... the two were photographed kissing and cuddling.

Prior to their first public appearance at the Australian Open, the couple had been relatively secretive about their relationship, with only a few photos together posted to their social media.

July, 2023 Instagram

The first "official" photograph we got of Nadia and Peter was in July 2023 while the two were travelling in Europe.

The photo posted only showed the side of his face and he was not tagged... by this time, fans already were speculating the two were official.

July, 2023 Instagram

A few days later, Nadia shared another photo with Peter in a Instagram gallery posted about her European holiday.

On this occasion, Peter's full face was shown and he was tagged in the image.

Image 1: July, 2023 and Image 2: November, 2023 Instagram

Over time, Nadia continued to post Peter more and more but the couple didn't step out at any events together until their recent debut at the Australian Open.