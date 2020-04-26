"I want my boys to be aware of their feelings. And if they are feeling a certain way, they can show that feeling."

The designer says that she would be "lying" if she said she didn't feel lonely following the couples shock split in August 2019.

Nadia and Jimmy during happier times. Instagram

"You don't have your person to share all their milestones, cute things they do, ups and downs, and deal with their tantrums etc".

But Nadia says there is a silver lining, in that she has a supportive family that has helped her get through the turbulent time.

Jimmy has since moved on with socialite Lauren Mand. New Idea

The retired AFL star confirmed he moved on with socialite Lauren Mand less than two months after splitting with Nadia.

Meanwhile, Nadia recently told The Sunday Telegraph that she will be keeping her married name and won't revert back to her maiden name of Coppolino.