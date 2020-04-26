WATCH: Jimmy Bartel and new girlfriend Lauren Mand look loved up in Japan
"This is never what I thought would happen. Every day is tough," said Nadia.
She continued: "I was at the hardest point in my life and then to have articles written that weren't true, and to have hundreds of hate [comments] on Instagram and the continual pounding... it was difficult."
Nadia went on to reveal that she wants to make sure her two boys Aston, 4, and Henley, 1, with whom she shares with Jimmy, are supported emotionally.
"I want my boys to be aware of their feelings. And if they are feeling a certain way, they can show that feeling."
The designer says that she would be "lying" if she said she didn't feel lonely following the couples shock split in August 2019.
"You don't have your person to share all their milestones, cute things they do, ups and downs, and deal with their tantrums etc".
But Nadia says there is a silver lining, in that she has a supportive family that has helped her get through the turbulent time.
Jimmy has since moved on with socialite Lauren Mand.
The retired AFL star confirmed he moved on with socialite Lauren Mand less than two months aftersplitting with Nadia.
Meanwhile, Nadia recently told The Sunday Telegraph that she will be keeping her married name and won't revert back to her maiden name of Coppolino.