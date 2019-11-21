Instagram

The MKR 'villains' happily welcomed Leonardo in August last year.

"I can’t explain the love I felt when they put him on my chest for the first time and he looked straight at me," Zana exclusively told New Idea last year. "It was very emotional. We always knew the name was going to be Leonardo for a boy. His papa thinks it’s after Leonardo da Vinci, but it’s actually Leo DiCaprio!"

"We just feel so blessed," says Gianni. "We couldn’t be happier."

At the time, the couple also joked Leonardo was a possible future MKR contestant in the making.

"He’d take out the title, this one!" said Zana. "He’s such a good baby and already loves coming to restaurants with us. He’s pretty perfect in our eyes."