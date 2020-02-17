Will everything be forgiven between the three? Channel Seven

“I didn’t expect that to happen because I was looking forward to a second date,” Roula tells New Idea.

“We kind of connected really well and then when that bombshell hit me, I thought, ‘OK, clearly we’re not on the same page’.”

There’s only one thing for Roula to do – confront Ben and Lauren.

“I wanted to know [what happened] with both of them there at the same time and see [their] reactions and who was going to say what,” adds Roula.

Lauren immediately denies the kiss, but after several housemates reveal they knew about it, she breaks down and starts attacking the others.

Roula and Ben enjoy a romantic date. Channel Seven

“I was just mad at the whole situation; that’s why I blew up. I dealt with it wrong,” Lauren admits.

“The reason I denied it was because I didn’t want it to be everyone’s business and I didn’t think it was appropriate or necessary to bring it up.

“I shouldn’t have lied, but it’s quite a hard thing to come out on TV and say that happened. I was naive enough to think if I denied it, it would go away.”

What’s more, Lauren thinks Roula should have confronted Ben about the situation, not her.

Both Roula and Lauren are involved with Ben. Channel Seven

“I understand we are all in this situation, but I don’t think it should have been up to me to admit it. [Roula] should have asked him.

Meanwhile, Ben has very little to say at the table, but he admits he was in shock when it all came out.

“I was so stunned, like literally a deer in the headlights,” he says.

“I wasn’t there to hurt anyone, let’s put it that way, so I was pretty gutted.”

Despite saying he didn’t want to hurt the girls, Ben’s failure to say anything really riles Roula up.

Ben and Lauren are confronted by Roula. Channel Seven

“Ben should have told me himself,” she says.

“He didn’t say much at the table or he was laughing, and after that I was like, maybe it’s a good idea that we don’t go on that second date.”

But Ben confesses he still has eyes for Roula, despite everything that happened

with Lauren.

“I never had feelings for Lauren,” he admits. “Roula definitely is the most

genuine and loveable girl, so it’s like, ‘Why not? Let’s give it a go and see what eventuates’.

“The thing with Lauren was just a drunken kiss at the end of the day.”

But after everything that has happened between the trio, will Roula be able to forgive Ben and give their relationship another go?

Mkr: The Rivals, Mon. TO thu. 7.30pm, Sun. 7pm