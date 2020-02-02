Seven/ Instagram

Of course, the couple know that undergoing IVF again may not be an easy route.

“We aren’t going to put too much pressure on ourselves because we are nearly 40,” Steph says. “We are going to give it one more cycle and if it’s meant to be, it’s meant to be.”

If their dream for a second child comes true, Steph knows that Emmy will make a great sister – although she already has a preference on the gender of the baby.

“Every time you ask her about it, she says, ‘no Mummy, I just want a sister, not a brother,’” Steph laughs. “She has already picked a name out and everything. But she would be the most amazing big sister. There would be five or six years between them, so that would be a big help.”

Before they can start on expanding their family, Dan and Steph still have to face the competition in MKR: The Rivals. But, having been past winners, and owning their own cafe, EAT @ Dan & Steph’s in Queensland, Steph admits that they are feeling the heat.

“The fact that we were the only winners coming back this season, that’s a lot of pressure on us,” she says. “We wanted to show people that it wasn’t just a fluke when we won and we want to show people who we are now and how far we have come.”

While they hope to take home the prize again, Steph admits she and Dan are worried about the return of their former Season 4 competitors Jake and Elle - who the couple only just beat in the grand-final to be named the MKR winners.

“As soon as we got asked to come back, we thought, ‘I bet Jake and Elle are back too’,” Steph says.

“They’re one team we didn’t want to come back, ’cause they are a threat to us. They are in the industry and know good food! But we have so much respect for them … and such a good friendship.”