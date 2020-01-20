The release date for My Kitchen Rules: The Rivals is set for Sunday 2 February, and in the brand new sneak peek trailer, Colin Fassnidge and Manu Feildel are ready to battle.

In a Chef vs Chef and House vs House challenge, five favourite teams will go head-to-head in a battle to win the competition. Colin will lead a team of hopefuls who are new contestants to the competition. While Manu will lead a team of past cast favourites who have experience in the MKR playing field.

Meet: House of Manu Channel 7

The teams will be made up of the Champions vs Challengers, and audiences can expect a heated rivalry between the chefs and teams fight for their houses to come out on top. The contestants will live together in a revamped mansion, and as the competition heats up, the rivalry between Chefs and Houses will rise, with teams expected to create some of the most exceptional dishes ever served on MKR.

Ultimately, only one team will be crowned MKR: The Rivals champions and win $100,000.

Meet: House of Colin Channel 7

Meet the House of Colin's contestants below.

Jac & Shaz, QLD Country cousins Jac, 47, and Shaz, 48, stole hearts in Season 6 with their bubbly personalities.This time around they say they have learnt from their past mistakes. “One of my regrets from our season is not having great dessert recipes up our sleeve,” says Jac. “I guess second time around you are wiser,” adds Shaz. Jake & Elle, QLD Brother and sister duo Jake, 27, and Elle, 29, were runners-up to Dan and Steph in Season 4 and now they are back to prove they aren’t second best. “We’ve gained a lot more experience and we don’t intend to lose again,” says Jake.

Manu and Colin go head to head and battle for the title Channel 7

Sue Ann & Sylvia, VIC Childhood friends from Malaysia, Sue Ann, 56, and Sylvia, 52, reconnected years later in Melbourne. These vivacious pals can’t wait to show off their authentic Malaysian recipes. “MKR gives me the platform to share my passion for Malaysian food and my mother’s dishes,” says Sue Ann. Kerry & Kaylene, WA/QLD Army Sisters Kerry, 34, and Kaylene, 29, may appear to be happy-go-lucky, but don’t be fooled, they're ready for a fight. “We have a good laugh ... but when we need to be serious, we are,” says Kerry. As for their food, “I am sweet and she is savoury so food-wise we work well together”, adds Kaylene.

The teams will be mentored by Colin and Manu Channel 7

Mark & Lauren, VIC

Professional poker player Mark, 40, and his sister Lauren, 35, are set to shake up the competition this year. Just like in poker, Mark says his strategy to win is to “read the table, identify threats and if worse comes to worst turn on the charm offensive”.

MKR: The Rivals premieres on Sunday Feb 2.