For the elimination challenge, Bradley and his mum Lenore had a shared space with Laith and George - let the tug-of-war over colour palettes and textures begin!

The boys accepted Lenore's choice of doing a two-tone green number on the walls, only to decide they wanted in-put, considering their spot in the competition was on the line.

The contestants' advisor, Carolyn planted the seed, telling them that they're mad to let another team take the lead without negotiation.

'I think Carolyn thought we were stupid,' the boys admitted, adding that Bradley was dictating the competition.

'I think we're going to steer away with Bradley and Lenore. They won't be too happy about it, but that's... We might just have to finally draw the line.'

Calling them over, the boys said they wanted to go with a shade of pink flowing into their nook.

'It's just a silly decision,' he snapped. 'We don't want to be eliminated that bottom team. You know, just make a decision and stick to it.'

Bradley followed his tanty with some expletives.

'We're pushing and pushing and pushing so that I can do what I can for Mum,' Bradley said, telling viewers that he wanted his mum to have her home renovated because hse did so much for him growing up.

The boys ended up succumbing to Bradley's endless badgering. The wall would stay green.