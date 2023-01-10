Santa Barbara County were ordered to evacuate Twitter

The Official Santa Barbara County government Twitter site posted, “IMMEDIATE EVACUATION ORDER issued to the ENTIRE MONTECITO COMMUNITY. Includes all 15 zones of the Montecito Community, all Toro Canyon & Padaro Lane residents in the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District & all residents of Sycamore Canyon in the City of SB and Montecito.”

Prince Harry and Meghan have been residents of Montecito since 2020 after stepping back from their royal duties. They live in a $23 million home that is now under threat from the storm. Oprah Winfrey also lives in Montecito.

Although it is not clear at this point if the royal’s house has been impacted, people are expressing their well-wishes on social media.

One wrote, “I hope people and their pets stay safe 😕.”

Another wrote, with tongue surely planted in cheek, “Please protect harry and Meghan”.

Some non-supporters of the royals have also had their say online with one commenting, “Harry and Meghan can become bigger victims now, perfect.”

The latest storm updates are being posted on County of Santa Barbara social media pages.