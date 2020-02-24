RELATED: All Of Your Favourite Victoria’s Secret Models

How Do Modelling Agencies Work?

To work in the fashion industry as a model, you’ll most likely have to sign with an agency. Agencies will represent you when making deals with advertising agencies, designers, brands, and other clients. They also usually assist in training you, booking you shoots, and putting together your portfolio or photo card.

With a modelling agency, you don’t have to worry about finding new clients – you’ll have access to the agency’s network, and they’re responsible for getting you jobs. This allows you to focus on your modelling and work with bigger names.

Getty

What Do Modelling Agencies Look For?

Modelling agencies are always looking for fresh new talent, but the industry is cutthroat. You’ll need to meet the ‘minimum requirements’ set by the agency to even be considered. Of course, there are different requirements for different ‘divisions’ – the requirements for a male straight-size model would be very different from the requirements for a plus-size female model or a kid model.

Generally, modelling agencies are looking for people who fit their ‘profile’ for the division – in most cases, especially for women, this means being tall, thin, and beautiful. But the modelling industry in 2019 is a lot more inclusive than it used to be, and there are niches for all kinds of beauty. You can see if an agency is a good fit for you if their signed models look similar to you!

There are different kinds of modelling – commercial, fashion, glamour, runway, etc. You can specialise in one kind, but you’d be a lot more versatile (and therefore more marketable) if you are skilled in several different kinds.

Finally, agencies are also looking for people with confidence, professionalism, talent, and good energy. Even though the fashion world puts a lot of emphasis on physical appearance, your personality is what will set you apart from the millions of other aspiring models fighting for the same spot.

Getty

Alternative Modelling Opportunities

Traditional ‘straight-size’ couture or commercial modelling isn’t for everyone. Here are some other divisions you could get your start in!

Baby/kids modelling: for young children up to the age of 12

Teenage modelling: for boys and girls aged 13-17

Plus size modelling: for people bigger than a US size 12

Australian Aboriginal modelling: for models who come from an indigenous Australian background

Tips On How To Become A Model In Australia

Understand which category of modelling will be your main priority, and play up your strengths! Instead of struggling with a division that you don’t quite fit in, embrace the things that make you unique.

Post regularly on social media. New models are being discovered on Instagram every day, plus it’s great practice for poses.

Get test shots done by a professional photographer so that you have something to show at auditions and casting calls.

Go to as many castings and open calls as possible. Agencies will regularly hold these to find new talent, and the more you go, the more chances you have of getting picked up.

Do your due diligence before signing with an agency. Reputable agencies usually won’t ask you for joining fees, so avoid those at all costs. Also, read reviews from other models to ensure that the agency takes care of their talent!

The Best Modelling Agencies In Australia

Royalle Modelling

Where: Sydney

Chadwick Models

Where: Sydney, Melbourne, Perth

Vivien’s Models

Where: Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth

Bella Management

Where: Sydney

Wink Models

Where: Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth, Adelaide

The Top Modelling Agencies In The World

Elite Model Management

Where: New York, Paris, Milan, London, etc.

Famous models: Cindy Crawford, Gisele Bundchen, Tyra Banks, Coco Rocha, Adriana Lima

IMG Models

Where: New York, Los Angeles, London, Paris, Milan, Sydney

Famous models: Hailey Bieber, Kate Moss, Cara Delevingne, Gigi Hadid, Ashley Graham

Ford Models

Where: New York

Famous models: Kelly Gale, Andreja Pejic, Radhika Nair, Justine Biticon

Wilhelmina Models

Where: New York, Los Angeles, Chicago

Famous models: Robyn Lawley, Kendall Jenner, Gia Caranagi

Next Management

Where: New York, London, Los Angeles, Miami, Milan, Paris

Famous models: Erika Linder, Lineisy Montero

Work It

Modelling agencies in Sydney, Adelaide, and more are always on the lookout – so take a chance and sign up! You never know, you might be the next famous face of the fashion world.

