The couple delighted fans when they announced the pregnancy in December last year, where they shared a series of snaps holding the first ultrasound.

“I’m pregnant… we’re pregnant,” Moana penned at the time. “2022 our little modern family will grow by one tiny human. Building our own little football team.”

“We are using the same donor as Svea and we are all beyond excited. Not even the morning sickness can damper this mood,” she added.

Moana and Isabella are already proud parents to their one-year-old daughter Svea, who the couple welcomed in November 2020.

While Moana carried this second pregnancy, Isabella carried and gave birth to Svea after the couple conceived her through IVF.

In a previous interview with Now To Love, Moana admitted she couldn't wait to experience all the ups and downs of carrying a child.

“Watching Belle go through it was one experience, but doing it yourself is completely different,” she said at the time.

In another interview with Stellar this year, Isabella opened up on how it felt to watch Moana carry the pregnancy.

“It’s magic, very special, and a unique experience to share,” she told the publication.

“It’s my favourite part about our life together. I can soak it all up and support Mo – I’ve never been happier, and we’ve never been closer or more connected.”

