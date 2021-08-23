The spread is made of chocolate hazelnut mixed with the crispy M&M's, and it has finally become available in Australia after it launched overseas back in 2018.

Taking to her Instagram Stories recently, Zoe posted a photo of the indulgent spread and wrote: "I should not have bought this because now it's in our house. Where our mouths are. What has become of me. This is not food."

Ever since sharing the post with her fans, it quickly spread like wildfire, and one question that has been at the forefront of everyone's minds is: where can we get?

While the crispy M&M's spread is not readily available at every supermarket in Australia, there are a few online retailers who stock the jar.

Lollies 'N' Stuff seemingly has it at the cheapest price, offering a 350g jar of M&M'S Crispy Chocolate Hazelnut Flavoured Spread for just $9.99.

The spread has also been spotted at select IGAs and a few other local convenience stores, including Buddy's Convenience Store who stocks the crispy spread for $13.99, and Redfern Convenience Store who has it for $14.99.

Alternatively, you can hunt down the spread on Amazon, although it seems to be currently unavailable at the time of writing.