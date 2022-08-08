Alice was on The X Factor Australia in 2014. Instgram/Seven

31-year-old Alice previously appeared on The X Factor Australia in 2014, wowing judges Ronan Keating, Natalie Bassingthwaighte, Redfoo and Dannii Minogue.

The then-23-year-old performed Jennifer Hudson’s One Night Only for her audition, before revealing that “music is really important for me, when I was at school I was bullied badly for being overweight. Singing was my three minutes where not a bad word was said.”

The judges were impressed with her performance, with Dannii Minogue labelling her “naughty, cool, sexy and fun and your singing is damn good.”

Alice was 23 when she auditioned for The X Factor. Seven

An almost unrecognisable Alice had an amazing voice and much darker hair in the series, making it to the top 24 Bootcamp, however, she was eliminated before the live rounds.

Alice isn’t the only My Kitchen Rules cast member that has dabbled in reality TV though, with viewers also pointing out that Arrnott Olssen, one-half of the ‘fabulous Fijians’ has also appeared on TV screens before.

Arrnott was a finalist on Popstars Live in 2004, a Channel Seven show that was judged by Molly Meldrum, Christine Anu and Shauna Jensen.

Arrnott (far right in group) was on the Popstars Live album. Universal Music Australia/Seven

Whilst the show was short-lived, you can hear Arnott’s rendition of Christina Aguilera’s Beautiful on the show's album Popstars Live - The Finalists.

In this season of My Kitchen Rules, Arrnott is cooking alongside his friend Fuzz, with the duo keen to showcase their Fijian heritage.

“I don’t think many people know much about Fijian food, so we’d love to introduce them to it,” Arrnott explained.