Steven and Frena were cooking this episode. Seven/Instagram

Whilst the game started off tame, with Janelle labelling Nigella “a sponge cake with jam and cream” and Manu Feildel an olive oil cake, the game quickly ran awry as she turned her sights to her fellow contestants.

“Fuzz I think is a pineapple upside-down cake,” she explained before telling Arrnott, “you give me…banana loaf.”

“That's not a cake!” he shot back before the table quickly burst into laughter.

“No” Janelle agreed, “but it is delicious!”

Nigella and Manu were shocked. Seven

But the damage was done and the dinner guests couldn't contain their laughter.

In the one-on-one interviews, Fuzz still couldn't contain his laughter over the cake.

“I'm still offended by banana bread” explained Arrnott, “at least call me banana cake.”

Back in the instant restaurant, Arrnott explained to the table that he doesn't think he “can accept that one."

"All the beautiful cakes that are out there and I’m banana loaf.”

"Sorry Australia!" Instagram

Caught off guard as she takes a sip of her drink, Alice burst out laughing - spitting her drink across the table.

Manu and Nigella couldn't hide their shock as they joined in on the laughter before Alice began to apologise, explaining that she is "so sorry!”

Watch Below: My Kitchen Rules 2022: Meet Peter and Alice

And it seems she hasn't stopped thinking about the moment! Alice took to Instagram during the show’s airing to apologise to viewers.

“I would also like to apologise to the viewers of Australia for spitting at the dinner table in front of Nigella Lawson - it was an accident” she explained in a short video.

“I will have to live with this every day for the rest of my life.”

Alice made headlines earlier this week after it was revealed that this wasn’t the first time Aussies had seen her on television.