The Melbourne hairdresser was only 19 when her mother vanished without a trace in December 2005.

Lily Parmenter has been looking for her mother Katie O’Shea for almost half her life.

Katie was a quirky, happy and beloved single mum of five from Melbourne. On December 17, Katie and her 11-year-old daughter Brigid O’Shea flew to Cairns to visit her son, Alan and his partner Bryer. Alan and Bryer lived two hours from Cairns in the town of Ravenshoe, and they were expecting their first child.

As Lily says, she was so incredibly excited to meet her very first grandchild. But Katie never made it to the birth of her granddaughter.

After a few weeks of staying at Alan and Bryer’s property, on December 29, Katie decided to go for a walk into town. Her son Alan then picked her up and dropped her at a pub in Atherton. She told him she was going to the pub to play pool.

This was the last time anyone saw Katie alive. The New Year came and went, and on January 9, 2006, Bryer gave birth to a baby girl. Katie wasn’t there.

It’s been 15 long years and Katie still hasn’t been seen by a single soul.