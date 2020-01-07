The 27-year-old singer took to Instagram to show off her brand new do which is reminiscent of her dad Billy Ray's famous style. Instagram

Some fans weren't too keen on Miley's new hairdo, and they took to the comments section of the post to voice it.

"This is the worst haircut I’ve ever laid my eyes on u call urself a hairstylist 😢 now this is gonna be all over TMZ and the news plus the locals that don’t like Miley are gonna think she’s going through a meltdown again why can’t we ever win gonna go cry now bye! That was all," one fan wrote alongside the post.

Instagram

The new do comes weeks after Miley enjoyed Christmas in Tennessee with boyfriend Cody Simpson, along with mum Tish Cyrus, dad Billy Ray Cyrus and siblings Trace, Braison and Brandi.

Instagram

Cyrus to Instagram to share a black and white image of her family with the caption, "Merry Xmas".

The hair transformation also comes weeks after the Slide Away singer settled the details of her divorce with ex Liam Hemsworth.

“Miley is relieved that she and Liam reached an agreement when it comes to the divorce,” a Cyrus insider revealed to PEOPLE. “She just wants to move on.”