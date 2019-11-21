Miley has been on a rollercoaster since splitting with Liam Hemsworth Getty

“The trouble is that she’s so insecure, and the moment she’s not the center of attention she acts out to try and stay relevant,” the source adds.

“That means partying and pulling these crazy stunts to get everyone’s attention, and it’s ultimately all caught up with her. “She’s totally burnt out.”

Miley and Liam announced that they were divorcing in August after just one year of marriage.

The singer then started a relationship with Kaitlynn Carter which was short-lived before she dumped her and started a relationship with Aussie singer Cody Simpson.

Miley claims to be in a relationship with Cody Simpson

In November, rumours surfaced that the couple had already split.

Miley Cyrus has not responded to Globe magazine’s claims.

The reports follow allegations that the star has recently split from her Aussie boyfriend Cody Simpson.

"They are taking a break, but want to remain friends," an insider told Radar Online.

"She said she just needs to focus on herself."

Miley and Liam are now history Getty Images

While at one point, the pop superstar was frequently sharing photos of her relationship with Cody on Instagram, she hasn't made any mention of him since November 3rd.

Sources close to Miley claim all of her heavily documented relationships since splitting with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth have been to make him jealous, according to Radar.

"This romance with Cody … and constant ‘look at me’ behaviour is all designed to push Liam’s buttons — and to be fair it’s always worked in the past because he’s a good guy who ultimately loves her," said the insider.

"But now he’s just rolling his eyes and washing his hands of her, even as a friend, which of course is driving Miley nuts."