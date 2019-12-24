The singer suggested some ways in which she likes to do self-care.

"Take time off, relax, enjoy warm meals, indulge in the sweets we usually try to stay away from but alsoooooooo KEEP MOVING!"

Although Miley has moved on with Aussie singer Cody since her split from Liam, the date in question is no doubt emotional for the star, who shared that she hit the gym in an attempt to bolster her mood.

"I did a light round of pilates just to release some healthy endorphins and I felt super positive and lifted right after my practice," she wrote.

The previous day, Miley had spoken about feelings of loneliness at Christmastime in a series of tweets.

"Was feeling like s--t cause I couldn't be with the one I loved. Even with a house full of family and friends I still felt alone..." she posted, sharing a link to her track My Sad Christmas Song on Twitter and explaining why she wrote it a few years ago.

"In ways that still feels relevant and someone reading this right now could possibly relate."

The timing of the star's tweets are interesting – not only because of the date of the wedding anniversary, but also thanks to current unrelenting rumours that Cody's been unfaithful.

Page Six reported that the 22-year-old was “drinking and flirting with girls” all while texting Miley.

A witness revealed the the publication: “He was drinking and flirting with girls. He was texting Miley while there.”

“He was with all these girls and one was almost fainting, and he kissed her on the lips with no tongue.”

But Cody's sister Alli has hit out at the claims, saying that he and the Wrecking Ball singer are still on despite reports to the contrary.

“Yes [they're] together for sure,” she told Daily Mail.

The 21-year-old Influencer also says that reports of Cody dating December 2019 Playmate Jordy Murray, whom he was seen walking around with in the Big Apple, are simply not true.



Alli says Jordy is dating actor Ryan McCarthy, who Cody is actually visiting in the Big Apple.



"She is his best friend, [actor] Ryan McCarthy's girlfriend of a few years," Alli revealed. "He's visiting him for a couple days."