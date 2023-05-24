Mike Tindall has revealed his coronation frustration at being stuck behind the polarising Prince Harry at the historic event on May 6th.
Taking place at Westminster Abbey, Mike attended the event with his wife of 12 years and granddaughter of the late Queen Elizabeth IIZara Tindall.
But despite being all smiles as they walked into the event alongside fellow royal family members, things quickly took a sour turn for Mike when he realised where he would be sitting.
WATCH NOW: British royal family arrives at the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. Article continues after video.
Opening up about his experience on his popular podcast, The Good, The Bad and The Rugby with co-host James Haskell, Mike spoke candidly about his disappointment in sitting in the fourth row of the Abbey, behind cousins-in-law Harry, and Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.
“You’re in the hottest spot, but it’s happening all around the corner where you can’t see! You do have a front-row seat, but…” Mike revealed before adding that whilst it was “unbelievable being sat there”, it was also “frustrating”.
Shockingly, despite being seated with the immediate royal family at the service, Mike admitted that he watched much of the ceremony on a TV screen placed behind one of the 754-year-old Abbey’s pillars.
Zara and Mike arrived to the coronation in good spirits, but things quickly took a turn....
Getty
The surprise admission comes after Mike admitted on Good Morning Britain that he and his wife Zara had enjoyed a few too many drinks the night prior to the coronation.
“It was quite nice to have a little date night. You know, sometimes when you’ve got three children, it’s not always the easiest to get out and just have a drink together.”
“So, it was quite nice to have a little bit of time where we could just go out and have a drink and have a chat and it was quite nice.”
Zara and Mike had a big night out before attending the coronation the next day.
Getty
Despite not returning home until the early hours of coronation morning, and surely feeling worse for wear at the coronation itself, Mike admitted he had “no regrets” about their big night.
“Never worry about what’s tomorrow. Enjoy the moment and then you can deal with the next day later!”