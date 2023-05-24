Mike Tindall has revealed his coronation frustration at being stuck behind the polarising Prince Harry at the historic event on May 6th.

Taking place at Westminster Abbey, Mike attended the event with his wife of 12 years and granddaughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II Zara Tindall.

But despite being all smiles as they walked into the event alongside fellow royal family members, things quickly took a sour turn for Mike when he realised where he would be sitting.

WATCH NOW: British royal family arrives at the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. Article continues after video.