Mick (pictured) was a star of the stage and screen. Instagram

His cousin Geoff first shared the news on Facebook, revealing that he had “stepped off the mortal coil.”

“I’m going to miss our phone conversations and I know he’s going to be missed by many, love you Mick,” he said.

In addition to his role on the popular Aussie soap, Mick starred in Netherwood, The Insatiable Moon, The Strength Of Water and Apron String and many television series including The Jacqui Brown Diaries, Super City and Hounds. He was also well-known for theatre work, most recently starring in the ad-libbed production of Zen Dog. In this show, he touched on his history with drug addiction, as well as his multiple marriages and stints in rehab and a psych ward.

Mick's cousin Geoff (pictured) says he will be missed by many. Facebook

Despite his career in the industry spanning 40 years, Mick previously told Stuff.NZ that he had never dreamed of being an actor. In fact, his big break came along when he was living in Sydney in his 20s and was penniless and struggling to put food on the table.



"I just went to see how life was there and was lucky I got an acting job in the TV series Echo Point,” he told the publication.



When his health worsened at the start of 2020, Mick left Grey Lynn, Auckland, to move back in with his 88-year-old mother, Dulcie.

His wife, indigenous actress Jedda Cole died in 2008 at the age of 40 after a battle with ill health.

Mick (pictured) leaves behind his mother and three children. Facebook

"Her death really touched my heart because when she died I was not beside her,” he said at the time.



Mick is survived by three children, Julian Innes, Mimi Toya Cole and Sarah-Jane Burchett.