Williams has been candid in the past about finding love after Ledger’s death in 2008.

“I never gave up on love,” she told Vanity Fair in 2018. “I always say to Matilda, ‘Your dad loved me before anybody thought I was talented, or pretty, or had nice clothes'.”

The Oscar-nominated star later told the Wall Street Journal she struggled to let go.

"At that time, I was inconsolable, because I felt, 'How will he be able to find us?'", she said. “This is where we lived, and he won’t know where we are,” she continued. “And now I can’t believe I thought that. Maybe that’s what’s making me cry is I feel sad for the person who thought he won’t be able to locate [us].”

Congratulations to the couple!