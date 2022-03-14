The Cocktail Kits come in two mouthwatering flavours. Supplied

The Cocktail Kits come in two mouthwatering flavours, espresso martini and salted caramel, and are available in a small size designed to create 6 bar-style cocktails for $80 and a large size designed to create 12 bar-style drinks for $145.

Check out the delicious flavours below.

Chocolate Bunny Espresso Martini

A rich blend of premium vodka, cold drip coffee and coffee liqueur are shaken and poured into a Lindt Milk Chocolate Bunny, available in a large kit and small kit. See it here.

A rich blend of premium vodka, cold drip coffee and coffee liqueur. Supplied

Salted Caramel Easter Egg Cocktail Kit

Completely dominating the status quo of all Easter cocktails that have ever been slung before, this concoction is the perfect combination of Baileys Irish Creme, Mr Black Coffee Liqueur and Minor Figures Mocha Coffee Drip Coffee, shaken and poured into a chocolate egg then topped with pieces of popcorn and drizzled with Messina Dulce de Leche.

here. Available in a large kit and a small kit. See it

The perfect combination of Baileys Irish Creme, Mr Black Coffee Liqueur and Minor Figures Mocha Coffee Drip Coffee. Supplied

Want more ideas for Easter? Check out the below.

Easter Bunny Cob Dip

For the first time ever, you can now shop Bubble O'Bill Easter Eggs

Get spicy this Easter with these new jalapeño hot cross buns

Chocolate bunnies & eggs: An all-new Easter range has landed