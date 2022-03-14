Easter is fast approaching, so what better way to celebrate than with some deliciously decadent DIY cocktails!
The ice-cream legends over at Messina have partnered up with Cocktail Porter to create DIY Cocktail Kits that are sure to be a hit among the adults at this year's Easter family gatherings.
The Cocktail Kits come in two mouthwatering flavours.
Supplied
The Cocktail Kits come in two mouthwatering flavours, espresso martini and salted caramel, and are available in a small size designed to create 6 bar-style cocktails for $80 and a large size designed to create 12 bar-style drinks for $145.
Check out the delicious flavours below.
Chocolate Bunny Espresso Martini
A rich blend of premium vodka, cold drip coffee and coffee liqueur are shaken and poured into a Lindt Milk Chocolate Bunny, available in a large kit and small kit. See it here.
Supplied
Salted Caramel Easter Egg Cocktail Kit
Completely dominating the status quo of all Easter cocktails that have ever been slung before, this concoction is the perfect combination of Baileys Irish Creme, Mr Black Coffee Liqueur and Minor Figures Mocha Coffee Drip Coffee, shaken and poured into a chocolate egg then topped with pieces of popcorn and drizzled with Messina Dulce de Leche.
Available in a large kit and a small kit. See ithere.
The perfect combination of Baileys Irish Creme, Mr Black Coffee Liqueur and Minor Figures Mocha Coffee Drip Coffee.