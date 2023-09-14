Stella Ladikos trains thousands of Aussies every year in Mental Health First Aid Supplied

According to Stella, the course is designed to be “broad, inclusive, and accessible” and is suitable for most people, from teachers to parents to corporate workers.

“At least 60-70% [of participants] also struggle with their own mental health concerns as well.”

“The point of the course isn’t learning how to treat yourself, or learning self-help strategies or thinks like that, but it is still accessible for you [if you struggle from poor mental health].”

Since 2000, over one million Aussies have completed a mental health first aid course

So for those looking to enroll in a Mental Health First Aid course, what are some of the skills they can takeaway and apply to their real-life interactions with others?

“Very much like physical first aid, they never teach you how to be a doctor or paramedic or anything like that, it essentially trains you how to be a first responder, how to know the warning signs, some ways to keep the person safe until the appropriate professional health arrives,” Stella tells us.

“The course is really comprehensive. It covers things all the way from what you do if someone is having a panic attack all the way to what to do if someone is suicidal. Say someone is just struggling a little bit, or they’ve experienced some depression or some traumatic event, [you’ll learn] how to intervene,” she adds.

If you are interested in signing up for the two-day course which runs both in person, hybrid, or fully online, more information can be found online at Mental Health First Aid Australia or at Meraki Mental Health Training.

If you or a loved one are struggling, help is available. Call Lifeline Australia on 13 11 14 or visit lifeline.org.au