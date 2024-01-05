Instagram

Melissa currently shares two children with her ex-partner Jean-David Blanc. She has two sons, Raphael, who is nine, and Solal, who is seven.

Though she has yet to officially announce her pregnancy, she posted various images to Instagram suggesting that a baby is on the way...

She is seen showing off her baby bump in a baggy sweater as her youngest son, Solal, cuddles her from behind.

We also see a glimpse of the baby bump while she wears a sheer white outfit and clearly shows off her belly as she glances out the window.

Currently, these posts are the only confirmation of the happy news.

Melissa often shares about how much she loves being a mother.

In May 2023, she shared an Instagram post of her and her eldest son from when she was still pregnant with her youngest.

"Being a mother is everything. #happymothersday," she wrote.

Back in 2020, she posted two pictures referring to her sons as being the loves of her life.

She shared a picture of her and Solal with the caption, "the second love of my life."

This image was followed by another post of her and Raphael with the caption, "the first love of my life."

In May 2019. Melissa shared an adorable photograph of her and her sons holding hands and walking through the street.

"Becoming your mother is the greatest thing I will ever do," she wrote. "I love you, my little men."