Mel Doyle went to Kenya to meet her 4-year-old sponsor child, Bridget. Instagram

“Meeting her filled my heart,” she shared.

Mel explained that Bridget is “one of 176 children registered with World Vision” in the African nation.

“Bridget was understandably shy at first, but like most kids soon warmed up and was soon singing and dancing with her new koala bear,” Mel added.

Mel has been a proud ambassador of the charity for almost 20 years, and it’s a passion that she says has enriched her life.

While Mel’s husband John Dunlop and their kids Nick and Talia didn’t join her in Kenya, she says sponsoring Bridget has been a “valuable experience” for their family.

“I want my kids to grow up appreciating what they have and opening their hearts to others who don’t have the same advantages.”

Mel tied the knot with the sports marketing executive in 1995 and the couple celebrated their 27th anniversary together in November 2022.

Mel and John met when the journalist was just 23 and she turned down an invite from John to take part in a celebrity swimming race in Canberra.

After the snub, John suggested Mel make it up to him by going out on a date, to which she agreed – and the rest was history!

Speaking of their relationship to the Sydney Morning Herald in 2014, Mel had nothing but praise for her man.

“John is just a really nice, decent human being. He is also fantastic looking. I am attracted to him in all sorts of ways,” she told the publication.

“While we were dating, he used to leave love notes. I'd find them on my car windscreen or hidden in my apartment. Early on, he also gave me a lovebird for his 'lovebird'. After 18 months we got engaged and two years later, in 1995, we got married.”

