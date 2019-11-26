Melissa Doyle previously shared an emotional tweet bidding farewell to Seven’s Sunday Night, after the network announced it had been axed in October. Instagram/Channel 7

“But before we all begin new chapters, we’ll go out with a smile as we reflect on 11 years of great stories, from great crews & some of the most remarkable people who trusted us with them. ‪

“To each and every person ever involved in any way with @SundayNightOn7 we say thank you,” she wrote in the lengthy post. ‪

Many of the TV presenter’s celebrity friends and family took to Instagram to pass on their regards and congratulate Melissa on her hosting of the show.

On Sunday, Melissa shared another heartfelt post about the network’s flagship current affairs program, which she has fronted for the last 11 years. Getty

The Project’s Lisa Wilkinson wrote: “You’re all class Mel. Always have been. Here’s to the next amazing chapter.”

Actress Penny McNamee also wrote: “You are such a powerhouse and a brilliant journalist. Congratulations on all the work you have done bringing these stories to us.”

The Daily Edition host Sally Obermeder added: “Thanks for all the memories - will forever remember you guys being there with me in our epic effort to have Elyssa.”

Melissa’s touching tribute comes after her recent Twitter post, where she revealed that the show would run until the end of the year, but not be renewed. Getty

“As we go our separate ways it’s a massive thank you to your cameramen, sounds, editors, producers, unit managers, transcribers, online, graphics, ingest, makeup, wardrobe & studio crews,” Melissa captioned a photo of herself and her fellow presenters.

“A special thank you to our viewers for loving the show as much as we do. But above all, to those who shared their stories with us, it was a privilege,” she wrote.