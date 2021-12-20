"I can't believe it! Forever our #noodles." Instagram

Dozens of Melissa's fellow celeb friends and fans commented, sending their will-wishes to Talia.

"Oh wow!! Happy birthday Talia! What a glorious young woman you are!" journalist Jess Rowe wrote, while The Project host Lisa Wilkinson commented: "Happy birthday Talia. Feels like only yesterday!"

"Happy Birthday to your beautiful girl💗," Russell Crowe's ex-wife Danielle Spencer shared.

Earlier this month, Melissa gushed over her daughter to Now to Love, saying she will go on to "do great things."

"I'm very proud of my young woman of the future and what she will do next. I'm excited for her and for all of us," she said.

"I hope that she has just seen that there is now every opportunity available and she makes the most of it, never wastes a moment and will just be the kind, gorgeous woman that she is."

Talia also spoke glowingly of her famous mum, and revealed their mother-daughter relationship is more like a friendship.

"It's honestly exactly what you'd expect [as a mother]," Talia said.

"She's a good balance of strict and kind, you've got your rules in place but there's also not so many that she's a controlling, helicopter parent."

Melissa is all about encouraging women – including her own daughter – to embrace the things that make them unique and powerful.

"Sometimes we are so busy looking at others that we forget to look at ourselves and recognise what it is that makes us unique and special," she explained.

