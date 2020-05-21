Rumour has it Meghan Markle used to keep a private journal, which documented her time in the palace, which she later shared with some of her closest confidants. Getty

“The way Meghan sees it, the royals threw her to the wolves,” the source sensationally claimed to the American publication.

What’s more, the royal insider went on to allege that Meghan felt as though she was given the cold shoulder by Kate, who was apparently given preferential treatment by the Queen.

“Despite Meghan’s efforts to be nice, Kate wouldn’t speak to her for weeks. Her silence was scary,” the insider claimed.

One of Meghan's friends has reportedly come forward and spilled tea on the contents of the diary, which the Duchess allegedly penned ahead of her marriage to Prince Harry. Getty

The source then reflected on a widely reported incident, allegedly involving Princess Charlotte at a bridesmaids’ dress fitting, which apparently brought Kate to tears.

“Meghan will never forget that day – and I’m sure it’s well documented in her journal,” the source added.

While the notion of a “secret” diary may unnerve some, it intrigues royal writer Andrew Morton, who penned Diana: Her True Story, and of Meghan: Hollywood Princess.

Meghan apparently wrote about how she felt the palace didn’t protect her from media scrutiny, whereas it stood by her sister-in-law Kate Middleton. Getty

Speaking to Mail Online, the author reportedly said he believes a first-person account of Meghan’s time in the palace would make a very interesting read.

“[Meghan] is a good writer, with a nice turn of phrase,” Andrew said, before adding: “Remember she studied English in her first year at Northwestern College.”

He continued to say that a first-person account, based on her diaries, would also give Meghan the perfect opportunity to tell her story with “total control”.