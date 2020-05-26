Royal insiders have alleged Meghan felt so uncomfortable in the royal family she actually believed courtiers were working 'against her'. Getty

What’s more, the insider went on to allege that Meghan even questioned the loyalty of palace courtiers and was “convinced” some royal aides were working “against her”.

“She was convinced there was a conspiracy against her and so she basically put herself in isolation when they moved to Frogmore,” the source claimed to the British publication.

“I think she felt like an outsider from the start. This wasn’t the life she was used to and she wanted out.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shocked the Queen – and the rest of the world – when they announced they were stepping down as senior royals on January 6. Getty

According to another royal expert, the reason for the alleged clash with palace staff was partly to do with a rumour royal aides didn't approve of Meghan’s Hollywood past.

Speaking to The New Yorker, The Telegraph associate editor Camilla Tominey claimed Meghan's lack of respect for the royal hierarchy didn’t go down well at the Palace.

Camilla suggested palace staff were "less enamoured of the very qualities that made her irresistible to the press: her showbiz lustre, self-confidence, and feminist habits of assertion."

Meghan allegedly questioned the loyalty of palace courtiers and was “convinced” some royal aides were working “against her”. Getty

She said there was a "clash of cultures" between Meghan, who used to be an actress, and royal staff because she didn't understand many unwritten traditions within the institution.

"It’s a bit like Downton Abbey - there’s a hierarchy of staff who have been at Buckingham Palace for years and years, to serve Queen and country.

"And, therefore, for Harry and Meghan to be making demands, there was a bit of below-stairs chatter, particularly with the Duchess, that was, 'Well, hang on a minute, who do you think you are?'," she said.