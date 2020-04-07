The birth certificate reveals Archie was born in Portland Hospital. Getty Images

While Meghan’s job description shouldn’t come as too much of a shock – after all she did marry a prince – fans were confused as many thought Meghan’s title should read Duchess of Sussex, however she is actually both!

“While she was given the title the Duchess of Sussex by the Queen on her wedding day, she is also technically a princess, just not in her own name,” the Mirror noted.

“She is Her Royal Highness Princess Henry of Wales through her husband, Harry.”

Meanwhile, Meghan and Prince Harry are now reportedly living in Los Angeles, but royal commentator Angela Mollard revealed on New Idea’s podcast Royals that it could be a difficult adjustment for the prince.

Angela thinks Harry might struggle in LA. Getty Images

“He is separated from his family at a time when the rest of the world is using Zoom or Whatsapp to chat to each other – I can hardly see that happening,” she said.

“You know, they must feel very separate. He doesn’t have the friends in LA, she does. She has [her mother] Doria, she has her family, and while Meghan might have been feeling equally removed in the UK, for Harry, friends have been the people who have supported him, friends and his brother, through all of the years since his mother’s death — and to have that stripped away I think will be very discombobulating for him.”