Tom notes that Meghan has not helped her out, but indicates the Duchess has made a big show of helping charities further from home.

‘For her to sit there on her royal pedestal and watch this happening to her family — she should have done her humanitarian work for us,’ he told the paper.

‘I’m sick of hearing about her and Harry helping this charity, that charity — whatever cause is in this week.’

Meghan Markle has been the centre of controversy recently, reportedly telling friends that Prince Harry's split from the royal family "is the best thing that could ever happen to him!"

Speaking to Daily Mail, a pal of the Duchess of Sussex spilled that Meghan believes ‘it was her love for him that made this possible’.

According to the close friend, Meghan was worried for Harry, and couldn't watch him suffer any more by being party of the royal family.

‘She said that like her, his spirit was being crushed and she simply couldn't stand to see him suffer anymore,’ the friend added.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have now debunked to Canada while the finer details their split from the royal family are still being ironed out.