It comes after a video clip resurfaced which shows Meghan admitting to cheating to get her acting start. The confession comes as rumours have been swirling that the Duchess of Sussex could also be heading back to Hollywood after she and Prince Harry ditched their royal royals last month.

The clip, from a 2015 promotional appearance that Meghan did for TV series Suits, shows the Duchess admit to telling casting directors that she was in an actors’ union.

Meghan was part of a panel at the ATX Television Festival when they asked about which role got them their first Screen Actors Guild card, a US union that represents more than 100,000 actors.

Which is when Meghan says she pretended to be in a union to get a small part in a pilot for Century City, a 2004 CBS show.

"I was Taft-Hartleyed, which is I pretended I was union... and you have to... it was the pilot called Century City with Héctor Elizondo," she told the panel.

"And I got there, and they're like - so you're union.

"And I'm like of course, I'm union I mean yeah absolutely. And then I wasn't.

"To this day those casting directors will never hire me.

"I was such a fraud."

The Duchess quit acting to marry Prince Harry in 2018, and in light of their recent shock departure from the royal family, it has been speculated she will return to acting.

According to US Weekly’s Hot Hollywood podcast, Meghan is rumoured to be actively looking for roles on the big screen and is willing to step back into the Hollywood spotlight.

“Meghan is actively looking for representation. She has begun outreach,” a source reportedly told the publication.

“It can be a manager or an agent, but she’s reaching out to people to find someone to represent her for future professional projects.”

The whispers aren’t the first sign Meghan is keen to return to acting, with Harry previously revealing at The Lion King premiere his bride “does voiceovers”.

Within six months of the red-carpet revelation, it was reported that Meghan had signed a voiceover deal with Disney in return for a donation to charity Elephants Without Borders.

Meghan rose to fame playing Rachel Zane in the legal drama Suits, before quitting acting to marry her beau in 2018.

Since then, there have been multiple reports that the Duchess is longing to get back into acting – and in the light of recent events, a TV or movie role could be in the cards.