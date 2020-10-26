“Meghan is an astute study of Wallis Simpson and everything she embodied,” a source tells New Idea.

Meghan and Harry (pictured) are the spitting image of Edward and Wallis. Getty

“It wouldn’t surprise me if she deliberately set up a similar portrait. Meghan knows exactly how Wallis felt. She thinks she’s the most bullied royal since Wallis and is keen to emulate her stiff resolve.”

Prince Edward (pictured) abdicated the throne to marry Wallis in 1936. Getty

A century before Meghan found herself at the mercy of the media, Daily Mail reports Wallis, also a divorcée, was subjected to a "brutal character assassination" by the public and press who cruelly dubbed her "that woman." They also suggested she was a conniving seductress hell bent on bewitching the Prince of Wales and luring him away from his monarchical duties.

After Edward sparked a constitutional crisis and bitter rage amongst the royal family by declaring his decision to abdicate, he presented his love with a 19.77 emerald engagement ring inscribed with the words: "WE are ours now."

Wallis (pictured) was also an American divorcee. Getty

The Duke and Duchess settled at an opulent cottage called Le Moulin de la Tuilerie at Gif-sur-Yvette just outside of Paris, and later spent years living in the Bahamas where Edward acted as Governor from 1940 to 1945.

So, although the royal family is currently struggling to sort out the next steps for Meghan and Harry after the shock announcement that they wished to "step back" from their senior roles, the move is hardly unprecedented.

After announcing their last day would be March 31, Harry and Meghan revealed they were letting go of their London staff, as they didn’t plan to keep a Buckingham Palace office.

Following the bombshell announcement, the palace issued a statement that confirmed it would no longer be commenting on enquires relating to Harry and Meghan moving forward.

When it came to Edward and Wallice on the other hand, Queen Elizabeth was open about her distaste for the couple, stating she "hoped Mrs. Simpson would remain in France." At once point, she even said: "What a curse black sheep are in a family."

For more, pick up the latest issue of New Idea. Out now!