The publication reports a royal insider as saying: “Camilla’s work is very important to her and her decision to highlight the scourge of domestic violence at the 10th ­anniversary of Women of the World was a carefully thought-out plan.

“Over the last four years she has worked tirelessly, mostly behind the scenes but to great effect, to use her ­platform and personal experiences to highlight the issue and help sufferers.

“Of course it was known Harry and Meghan would be doing engagements this week, some privately, but everyone was in agreement that Camilla’s speech should take p­recedence.

“Unfortunately some people had other ideas.”

As insider claimed Meghan had “refused to listen” to staff who warned against the move.

On Thursday Meghan visited the National Theatre, of which she is patron.

She later uploaded a number of images to the Sussex Royal Instagram account detailing her visit.

Captioning the images from her engagement, the Duchess of Sussex said: "Yesterday, The Duchess of Sussex, Royal patron of the National Theatre, visited the Immersive Storytelling Studio in London, where emerging technology like Virtual Reality is being used to develop new forms of emotive storytelling.



"Recently, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also visited Stanford University where part of their learning journey included a virtual reality presentation that allows the user to experience life through another person’s point of view.



"The goal of this method of virtual reality is to enable us to better connect and empathise with each other as people, regardless of race, age or nationality.



"The Duchess is pictured here with Nubiya Brandon and her hologram, featured in the National’s exhibition ‘All Kinds of Limbo’, which is currently being presented at the Tate Modern."