The former actress and her husband are currently living in an eight-bedroom Beverly Hills mansion owned by movie producer and comedian Tyler Perry, while they search for a more permanent home base.

Despite being within an exclusive guard-gated community full of other super-rich residents, last week Meghan and Harry erected privacy screens around the outside of their temporary home after walking tracks around the perimeter were re-opened to the public.

However, a source has revealed that the couple’s Beverly Ridge neighbours are hardly the kind who would bother the royals.

“The neighbours are mostly old money and mega-rich business types rather than show business gossips,” the insider told Mail Online.

Other nearby famous neighbours who Meghan and Harry run the risk of alienating with their zealous bid for privacy include Jennifer Lawrence, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis.

But while Harry is thought to be concentrating on being a stay-at-home dad to one-year-old Archie at the moment, there are rumours Meghan is preparing to make some moves that could cause tension among her more established Hollywood peers.

Prince Harry and Meghan have been back in Hollywood for only a matter of weeks but they’re already making their presence felt. Getty

Despite being shut down three years ago when Meghan prepared to join the royal family, there are reports that her successful lifestyle blog The Tig will soon be relaunched and see her going head-to-head with another Hollywood powerhouse.

Last September, the Duchess’s US business manager renewed The Tig’s trademark, although at the time a spokeswoman said this was to prevent other parties using the name falsely.

The Sun newspaper now reports Meghan is “going to do a Goop”, referring to Gwyneth Paltrow’s health and wellness website.

There are other uncanny similarities between Meghan and the Oscar-winning actress. Like Meghan, Gwyneth comes from an entertainment business family, grew up in Los Angeles, and both speak Spanish and studied abroad when younger.

The royals have already dispensed with their UK-based communications team and replaced their palace advisers with the American company Sunshine Sachs, known for their high-profile crisis management work.

Now there are reports they’ve brought in David and Victoria Beckham’s former aide Rebecca Mostow to help run their day-to-day lives.

They have also reportedly poached Catherine St-Laurent, a senior executive at the Bill & Melinda Gates’ Foundation, to help lead their own non-profit.

Meghan has also grown close to George Clooney who she has turned to for career advice, in particular getting high profile acting gigs. Getty

As New Idea has previously reported, Meghan has also grown close to George Clooney, who she has turned to for career advice, in particular about securing high profile acting gigs.

A source revealed that his lawyer wife, Amal, was unhappy with the pair’s back and forth text messages.

“He’s one of the best-connected A-listers in town, so it makes sense that Meghan would want his advice alongside, if not above, most others,” the insider revealed.

But there are already some people who believe that Meghan in particular will find it hard to break back into her former industry.

California-based brand expert Eric Schiffer believes the Duchess will attempt a return to acting but that this will only cause more public backlash and then the job offers will dry up.

“Hollywood in the end will dump Meghan and chew her out the way she and Buckingham Palace ditched each other,” he told The Express.

Meanwhile, it’s been reported that Meghan is pushing for the early release of Finding Freedom, a book about her and Harry’s life as royals in hopes it will show she is not the “demanding diva” she is often said to be.

