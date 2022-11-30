The UK public have divided opinions on Meghan Getty

"I stopped watching the housewives when my life had its own level of drama, that I stop craving [other people's drama]," Meghan said.

"I get why it was such a huge, huge part of pop culture and when it began, because you began with Orange County and I'm from California, at least it felt remotely like a world that I knew but still felt so foreign."

It is yet to be confirmed as to whether there will be a second season of the Spotify podcast. But fans are curious as to what the potential season could uncover as this season explored gender issues and diversity.

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle recently returned to the UK for the Queen's funeral Getty

In the final episode, Meghan addressed the lack of male presence on the podcast aside from her husband Prince Harry's initial comments in the first episode.

"And that's by design. It was important to us that women have a space to share their authentic and complicated, complex and dynamic experiences. To be heard. And to be understood," she said.

"But through that process, it also occurred to me — and truth be told, at the suggestion of my husband — that if we really want to shift how we think about gender and the limiting labels that we separate people into, then we have to broaden the conversation… and we have to actively include men in that conversation and certainly in that effort."

This article originally appeared on Now To Love.