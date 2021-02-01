A photo of Meghan (right) and her ex-husband Trevor (left) has emerged. Getty

“Things have been pretty hard for Meghan ever since she met Harry, even now that they’re in the States,” the source explains.

“She wouldn’t say she regrets it all, but she sometimes confesses she wonders what life would’ve been like if she stayed in her first, more simple marriage.”

As Harry, 36, reportedly struggles to adjust to Meghan’s vision for their Hollywood life, this photo may have spurred some unsettling thoughts for both former royals.

The never-before-seen picture of Meghan holidaying with her film producer husband of two years depicts the pair lounging side-by-side on a cosy white couch.

“It’s pretty clear Harry is in over his head creatively, and there must be a small part of her that misses sitting on the couch with Trevor brainstorming projects as equals, rather than feeling she has to coach Harry through it all,” says the source.

“If Harry heard her telling anyone these sentiments, I imagine he would be so hurt – he would feel like it’s just as bad as physically busting her on the couch with her ex!”

The revelation comes after it was speculated chaos is brewing behind palace walls.

Prince Harry (pictured) has been rocked by the emergence of an intimate photograph of his wife, Meghan Markle, and her ex-husband, Trevor Engelson.

New Idea understands the Queen is preparing to call a private crisis meeting with senior members of the royal family after learning of an alleged plan against the palace.

Despite stepping back as senior members of the royal family early last year, sources believe Meghan Markle is still playing the long game.

“She is all too aware that her Archie is still seventh in line to the throne until the Cambridge kids have families of their own, and she has – rather morbidly – confided to friends that “anything can happen, so it’s best I’m prepared”, the insider explains.

