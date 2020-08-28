Meghan Markle’s first husband, Trevor Engelson (pictured), is celebration happy news today with his second wife Tracey Kurland as they welcome their first child together. Getty

"Turns out 2020 ain't so bad after all! My wife is a beautiful champion... I'm officially the happiest guy I know," he added.

In the gorgeous pics, Trevor and Tracey look thrilled to be holding their adorable newborn.

Trevor, a film producer, married Meghan from 2011 to 2013.

Taking to Instagram, Trevor (left) shared a sweet snap of himself, Tracey (right) and baby Ford (bottom). Instagram

The pair had dated for a whopping six years, and tied the knot in September 2011 in an extravagant beach-side wedding at the Jamaica Inn in Ocho Rios, Jamaica.

They quietly separated in 2013, with sources close to the couple claiming Meghan's rise to fame on hit TV show Suits, which was filmed in Toronto, had played a part.

"It put a strain on the relationship. Trevor was in LA making movies, Meghan was in another country five hours' flight away and it simply took its toll," a friend told The Daily Mail.

Meghan (right) and Trevor (left) dated for a whopping six years, and tied the knot in September 2011. Getty

While the split was no doubt tough, the pair both seem to have found their happy endings elsewhere – and in May 2019, Meghan and Harry welcomed their own newborn, Archie Harrison.

Trevor announced the news he was expecting his own child with Tracey in April.

"Future mother of the year and girl dad way outta his league! Best thing I've ever produced hands down. Baby girl, So excited to meet you in September," the 43-year-old wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of himself proudly cradling Tracey's bump.

This article first appeared on our sister site, Now To Love.