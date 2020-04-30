Meghan Markle surprised charity workers in the UK when she called to thank them for their "amazing work" during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking from Los Angeles via Zoom to the team from Smart Works, one of her patronages in London, Duchess Meghan thanked workers and spoke of her pride at being a patron.

Meghan also spoke to a client of Smart works and wished her luck with her job search, saying to the woman she thought "she'd be fantastic".

Smart Works is a charity which helps women into the workforce through job interview training and provides clients with outfits for those interviews.

Meghan first became involved in Smart Works in January 2019, when Kensington Palace announced it was one of four patronages the duchess would be supporting.