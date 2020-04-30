Meghan Markle surprised charity workers in the UK when she called to thank them for their "amazing work" during the COVID-19 pandemic.
WATCH: Meghan Markle surprises charity client with motivational call
Speaking from Los Angeles via Zoom to the team from Smart Works, one of her patronages in London, Duchess Meghan thanked workers and spoke of her pride at being a patron.
Meghan also spoke to a client of Smart works and wished her luck with her job search, saying to the woman she thought "she'd be fantastic".
Smart Works is a charity which helps women into the workforce through job interview training and provides clients with outfits for those interviews.
Meghan first became involved in Smart Works in January 2019, when Kensington Palace announced it was one of four patronages the duchess would be supporting.
Meghan has been involved with Smart Works since January 2019.
Getty
Meghan said: "It's been such an honour to meet and learn from so many talented women in the Smart Works network over the years, and recently to see the amazing work they’re doing to adapt their programs to the reality of this pandemic.
"Their ability to continue to empower women and help them harness the confidence they need to succeed during this time is inspiring."
Meghan says she's "proud" to be a patron of Smart Works.
Getty
The Duchess added: "It's a pleasure to support them, you see how great they do and how many people they help and that’s what it's all about. I've been really proud to be able to be their patron, but it’s an easy yes when you have such incredible women helping you."
After speaking with the Duchess, Smart Works' client said: "I just wanted to say a big 'thank you' to you, the Duchess and the whole team at Smart Works for making this possible for women all around the UK, because to see such work is truly inspiring and uplifting."