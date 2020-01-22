Karl Stefanovic says 'sorry if people are offended' by split from Cassandra Thorburn

Meghan Markle has reportedly told friends that Prince Harry's split from the royal family "is the best thing that could ever happen to him!"

Speaking to Daily Mail, a pal of the Duchess of Sussex spilled that Meghan believes "'it was her love for him that made this possible".

According to the close friend, Meghan was worried for Harry, and couldn't watch him suffer any more by being party of the royal family.

"She said that like her, his spirit was being crushed and she simply couldn't stand to see him suffer anymore," the friend added.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have now debunked to Canada while the finer details their split from the royal family are still being ironed out.

On Saturday the Palace announced that from the spring, Meghan and Harry will no longer use their HRH titles, and that they will repay the $4m of British taxpayers' money that was used to renovate Frogmore Cottage.