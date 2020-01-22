Meghan Markle: Royal family split ‘the best thing that ever happened to Harry’
Unbelievable!
Meghan Markle has reportedly told friends that Prince Harry's split from the royal family "is the best thing that could ever happen to him!"
Karl Stefanovic says 'sorry if people are offended' by split from Cassandra Thorburn
Speaking to Daily Mail, a pal of the Duchess of Sussex spilled that Meghan believes "'it was her love for him that made this possible".
According to the close friend, Meghan was worried for Harry, and couldn't watch him suffer any more by being party of the royal family.
"She said that like her, his spirit was being crushed and she simply couldn't stand to see him suffer anymore," the friend added.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have now debunked to Canada while the finer details their split from the royal family are still being ironed out.
On Saturday the Palace announced that from the spring, Meghan and Harry will no longer use their HRH titles, and that they will repay the $4m of British taxpayers' money that was used to renovate Frogmore Cottage.
Meghan and Harry have walked out on their royal roles
Getty
Meghan, meanwhile, is adamant that the split is for the best for her family.
"That out of anyone he will flourish the most and that it was her love for him that made this possible," the pal told Daily Mail.
The insider also revealed that "Meghan told her friends that there is no rush to move out of the place they've been staying [in Canada]. That they're welcome to live there as like as they like.
"Meghan calls it her happy place and says that in the last couple of months, she's felt more at home than she ever did in the UK."
Meghan says leaving the royal family is "the best thing to ever happen to Harry"
Getty
The revelations come after the soon-to-be ex-royal Meghan was spotted enjoying a leisurely walk in the woods with baby Archie in Canada.
In photos acquired byMail Online, the Duchess appeared to be unfazed by all the drama unfolding in the UK, as she went for a walk in Horth Hill Regional Park on Monday.
Sporting a casual chic ensemble, the former Suits actress looked content as she walked in a blue long-sleeved jacket, pair of black leggings and pair of ankle-high brown hiking boots.