Meghan Markle secret UK visit revealed

"Earlier this month, The Duchess of Sussex popped in to see the amazing people at Mayhew to hear about the incredible progress made throughout the festive period," the caption on the post read.



"The Duchess of Sussex, having been proud patron of Mayhew since January 2019 and long understanding the connection between animal and community welfare, applauds the people at Mayhew for the vital work that they do every day.



"From cats and dogs who have found new homes to animal welfare cases handled in the community - @TheMayhew believes in the power of togetherness and the special bond between humans and animals."

Meghan and Harry Getty

A number of people in the comments supported Meghan in her cause.

"A human heart just like Diana," one wrote.

"Good for her she does an amazing job for charities.Wishing them both peace and happiness in their new lives," another said.

One said: "We support you Meghan!"

Getty

It comes after Prince Harry and Meghan have reportedly issued a legal warning to Canadian paparazzi, who apparently have set up camp outside their private home.

According to Sky News, the Sussexes are reportedly disappointed with the constant harassment from photographers as they try to start their new life out of the spotlight.

Lawyers representing the royal couple claim that photographers have been sneaking around and hiding in bushes trying to get snaps of Meghan and Archie.

Harry and Meghan’s concerns over their lack of privacy comes after the Duchess was recently snapped while going for a walk in the woods with baby Archie.