Whilst Meghan's bio on the royal family website has had paragraphs wiped from it, Harry's has remained unedited. Getty

Meghan's bio, however, does reference her and Prince Harry's decision to step back as senior royals.

"As announced in January, The Duke and Duchess have stepped back as senior members of The Royal Family. They are balancing their time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour their duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and their patronages. Frogmore Cottage in the UK remains their family home," the profile reads.

"The Duchess will continue to support a number of charitable causes and organisations which reflect the issues with which she has long been associated including the arts, access to education, support for women and animal welfare."

See Meghan's bio in full here.

Meghan's charity work and acting credits have been removed from the website. Getty

A Buckingham Palace spokeswoman told The Sun who first noticed the deletion: "The Duchess of Sussex’s current biography is on the Royal website alongside other members of the Royal family.

"You will appreciate that the website is updated on a regular basis to reflect the work and focus of members of the Royal family.

"Any updates are agreed with private offices before they are made to the site."

A Buckingham Palace spokeswoman says that any updates are agreed with private offices before they are made to the site. Getty

Harry and Meghan are the focus of a new tell-all biography entitled Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family and royal author Phil Dampier suspects the book will "do little to heal" the relationship between Harry and his royal relatives, particularly his brother Prince William.

Dampier, who wrote Royally Suited: Harry and Meghan in Their Own Words added that though a spokesman for Harry and Meghan has denied they were interviewed for the book, it is significant that the now Los Angeles-based couple haven’t issued any statements to suggest that the book’s content is false.

“They are quick to sue newspapers and paparazzi photographers,” Phil notes. “So if they don’t condemn the content, we can assume they have no problem with the narrative.”

“And for them to say that Meghan had given up her entire life to be a royal is clearly absurd, bearing in mind she was only in the firm for 20 months and was pregnant for much of the time.”