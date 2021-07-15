Priyanka sat two rows behind Kate and Will in the royal box at Wimbledon. Getty

In a new clip (see above) Priyanka can be seen readjusting her scarf while William and Kate take their assigned seats.

Upon seeing the footage, royal observers took to Twitter to discuss 'scarf-gate'.

"Priyanka Chopra (Meghan Markle's BFF) not clapping for Kate and Will has sent me to the f***ing moon," one user wrote.

"She literally said, 'Who? Anyway lemme fix my dress first'," another user joked.

Priyanka (pictured here at Wimbledon) has been a friend of Meghan Markle's since 2016. Getty

One observer even pointed out a potential parallel between Priyanka fixing her scarf in the same way that Prince William did when leaving Christmas at Sandringham at 2018. At the time, it was reported that the duke was intentionally giving his sister-in-law the cold shoulder.

Sharing a clip of the moment in question, the user wrote, "Also seems like Priyanka is having her own scarf moment the way Prince William had as he was trying to ignore Meghan".

Priyanka and Meghan first became friends in 2016 after meeting at an ELLE Women in Television dinner.

"You know when you meet someone and you just click? It was just an easy, natural progression," Meghan told Press Trust of India after meeting Priyanka.

"We've managed to keep in touch via email and text, and try to see each other whenever we're both in the same town."

Priyanka also attended Prince Harry & Meghan's wedding in 2018. And despite rumours of a feud swirling around after the duchess didn't attend the actress' wedding to singer Nick Jonas, Priyanka has denied any hostility between the pair.