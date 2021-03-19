A private investigator claims he was hired to “spy” on Meghan and her family. Getty

BBC reports to have seen the so-called "comprehensive report on Meghan and her family" which the investigator allegedly passed to The Sun.

It included Meghan’s phone number, addresses and social security number as well as information on her family members. His report also included information on her ex-husband and a former boyfriend.

Following the claims, a spokesperson has released a statement on behalf of Meghan and Harry to condemn “predatory practices” that exist in the British media today.

The statement reads: “The Duke and Duchess feel that today is an important moment of reflection for the media industry and society at large."

It followed with: "This investigative report shows that the predatory practices of days past are still ongoing, reaping irreversible damage for families and relationships."

The statement also added that that Meghan and Harry are "grateful" to those working in media who stand for upholding the values of journalism.

The publisher of The Sun newspaper, News Group Newspapers, has also come out to say they maintain that any requests made of Daniel were legitimate.

“Mr Hanks was not tasked to do anything illegal or breach any privacy laws – indeed he was instructed clearly in writing to act lawfully and he signed a legal undertaking that he would do so,” News Group Newspapers said in a statement.

The publisher of The Sun newspaper has also released their own statement regarding the claims. Getty

Daniel has also taken to publicly apologised to Meghan in the piece, saying: "I’m sorry to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for targeting her family, particularly her dad, on behalf of The Sun...

I also wanted to take this opportunity to apologise to The Queen, because I realise the harm of what I did for The Sun has affected the whole family,” he added.