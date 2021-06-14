On June 5, the day after Lili’s birth, Beatrice appeared upset and distressed while out in London with her husband, Edoardo. Getty

Bea, who has been bumped to 10th in line to the throne now that Harry and Meghan have welcomed their second baby, has reportedly opted not to find out the gender of her child.

However, an insider says, “She feels in her heart that the baby will be a girl.”

WATCH BELOW: Harry and Meghan snub ruins Princess Beatrice’s wedding

The 32-year-old shares a close relationship with her grandmother, 95, who was one of the few guests

at her socially distanced lockdown wedding last July.

For the intimate occasion, the Queen loaned Bea one of her most famous white dresses as well as the Queen Mary Tiara, which Her Majesty wore on her own wedding day.

“But Bea has something they don’t – another avenue into getting her future child a title." Getty

Despite Bea’s anger over Meghan commandeering her dream baby name, insiders say the Princess of York may end up with the last laugh.

“After everything that Meghan and Harry have done, Prince Charles may choose not to give their kids princess and prince titles when he becomes king,” says a source.

“But Bea has something they don’t – another avenue into getting her future child a title. Edo is a count through the Italian side of his family and they’re looking into whether Baby Mozzi may be eligible to inherit it.”