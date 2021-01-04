When Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (pictured), announced their new multi-year podcast deal with Spotify, it sent a collective shudder through the palace back in London. Getty

“The fear is they’ve agreed to speak about what really goes on behind palace walls, and their version of the truth about why they left – which would fuel even more unfair scrutiny on the royals.”

As New Idea went to press last week, Meghan and Harry’s Archewell Audio podcast made its debut. It featured 33 minutes of mostly celebrities, including Elton John and James Corden, talking about how the pandemic had affected them – followed by their son, Archie, 1, adorably wishing listeners a “Happy New Year” in a babyish American accent.

“Their involvement of Archie, despite pleading for privacy as they left the royal family, all but confirmed William’s fears about this podcast,” says a source.

“They only want privacy when it suits them, and have no qualms about wheeling out personal things if it means promoting their new endeavours.”

Prince William (pictured) is allegedly now holding “a series of closed-door meetings”, believed to be with his legal advisers. Getty

Wills, 38, is allegedly now holding “a series of closed-door meetings”, believed to be with his legal advisers.

“It doesn’t take a genius to figure out that it’s to do with Meghan and Harry. William’s biggest concern about Meghan is that she is hardly discreet.

“She finally confessed that she collaborated on [biography] Finding Freedom that painted William and Kate in a terrible light – despite at first swearing she had nothing to do with it. And now she wants people to believe she’s worth this massive cash deal for a podcast that keeps listeners coming back, without discussing her time within the royal family? William is determined to stop Harry and Meghan before they can do any more damage to the monarchy,” says the source.

Meanwhile, the LA-based couple seem more determined than ever to balance their royal statuses and commercial interests. It’s been reported that Harry, 36, and Meghan, 39, are brokering an extension to their 12-month ‘Megxit’ deal with the Queen, which will involve the prince briefly returning to the UK for talks.

Meghan (pictured) and Harry’s Archewell Audio podcast made its debut on December 29. Getty

While it’s been revealed the couple’s podcasts will tackle issues such as “racial justice” and “gender equity”, there are concerns from inside the palace that Meghan and Harry may discuss royal issues, too. As a result, the insider explains that Wills is “exploring his legal options”.

“Everything is on the table, [including] sending a heavily worded cease and desist, reminding them that the things they talk about on this podcast could pose security risks to the Queen,” says the source. “The other advice is for William to wait for them to slip up and say something that breaches privacy, or is defamatory, and then go after them in court.”

Another source adds, “Meghan has heard Wills is on the warpath. She knows how powerful cease and desists can be ... Her big money deal could go down the drain.”

